Amorepacific Corp., South Korea's leading cosmetics company, said Thursday it has launched its Mamonde brand in Europe as part of efforts to expand its presence in the region.

Amorepacific recently signed a partnership with Lyko Group AB, a Swedish beauty retailer operating both brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms, to sell Mamonde products in eight European countries, the company said in a press release.

Mamonde products will be available at Lyko's retail outlets in Sweden, Norway and Finland, and through its online platforms in Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Austria.

"We will accelerate our efforts to strengthen our presence in Europe by introducing the Mamonde brand in other countries, including Britain, Italy, Poland and the Czech Republic," a company official said.

Amorepacific already operates subsidiaries in Britain and France, with brands such as Laneige, Cosrx and Innisfree available to European consumers.

The company generates about 40 percent of its total sales overseas, with the United States and China accounting for a bulk of those earnings.

"Europe is a rapidly growing market with double-digit sales growth, although its share in our overall sales remains relatively small," the official said, without elaborating.

Last month, Amorepacific unveiled a 10-year business strategy aimed at more than tripling sales to 15 trillion won ($10.78 billion) by 2035 from 3.89 trillion won in 2024.

To achieve the goal, the company plans to focus on five key markets -- North America, Europe, China, India-Middle East and Japan-Southeast Asia -- while strengthening beauty solutions and applying artificial intelligence to its operations.

These five regions account for about 80 percent of global cosmetics sales.

In the first half of 2025, Amorepacific's sales rose 14.1 percent on-year to 2.07 trillion won, while its net income tumbled 74.4 percent to 156.58 billion won. (Yonhap)