Police raided the National Information Resources Service in Daejeon on Thursday to look into a Sept. 26 fire that has paralyzed hundreds of government computer systems and administrative services.

According to the Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency, officers conducted a search and seizure Thursday morning at the NIRS headquarters in Daejeon and at three firms linked to the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) housed in the data center at the time of the fire.

Though the exact cause of the fire is still being investigated by forensic officials, the lithium-ion batteries powering the UPS were identified as the source. The blaze broke out as the UPS was being relocated to the basement of the data center.

According to police, the investigation is centered on allegations of professional negligence by relevant authorities in charge of the relocation project.

On Wednesday, authorities had earlier booked four officials in connection with the fire at the NIRS headquarters, including one NIRS official and three outsourced workers who were overseeing the battery relocation project.

Investigators also questioned up to 12 individuals before that, including the relocation project manager and other workers on site, as witnesses.

The blaze, which broke out in an NIRS server room, suspended operations of 647 government IT systems simultaneously as a preemptive safety measure.

Of these, just 112, or 17.3 percent of the total systems, have been restored as of 10 a.m., Thursday.