Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol on Thursday called for comprehensive measures to stabilize major food prices ahead of the Chuseok holiday, which begins later this week.

"Mobilize all efforts to ensure a Chuseok holiday free from price concerns," Koo said during a meeting with economy-related ministers. This year's extended holiday starts on Friday.

According to government data released earlier in the day, the country's consumer prices rose by more than the Bank of Korea's 2 percent target in September, driven largely by higher prices of essential food items.

Koo said the government plans to continue implementing Chuseok-related stabilization measures throughout the holiday period that ends next Thursday.

As part of the measures, the government will ensure stable supplies of key holiday goods, and expand discount programs and offer cashback incentives for purchases made at traditional markets. (Yonhap)