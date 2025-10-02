North Korea's Defense Minister No Kwang-chol has expressed "full support" for Russia in its efforts to defend its sovereignty and interests, during a meeting with his Russian counterpart in Moscow, Russian news reports said.

No delivered the message the previous day at a ceremony in Moscow, where he and Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov unveiled a sculpture commemorating North Korean "partisans" who fought alongside Russian soldiers during World War II, according to Russian news agency Ria Novosti.

"We will fully support the struggle of the Russian government, army and people, who, under the leadership of the country's President, Comrade Putin, are firmly defending the right to sovereignty, territorial integrity and the interests of the country," No was quoted as saying during the ceremony.

Under the "strategic leadership" of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Putin, relations between the two countries are developing in "comprehensive and future-oriented cooperation," No said.

Belousov said the monument symbolizes the "unbreakable brotherhood" of the peoples of the two countries, paying tribute to North Korean soldiers who fought alongside Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Ria Novosti quoted Belousov as also saying, "The sculptural composition will serve as a tribute to the generation of victors and an important contribution to preserving historical truth."

Ahead of the ceremony, the two ministers laid flowers at the tombs of unidentified soldiers in Alexander Garden near the Kremlin.

While North Korea typically reports on overseas trips by high-rank officials, North Korean media has made no mention of No's trip to Russia.

An official at South Korea's unification ministry said Pyonyang may have decided not to disclose the trip because it involves issues related to military cooperation between the two countries. (Yonhap)