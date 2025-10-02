Conference, exhibition to be held in Berlin marking publication of catalogue showcasing Choi's work

A catalogue titled “The Non-Statistical Body,” offering a comprehensive overview of Korean-born artist Choi Chan-sook’s oeuvre, will be published in October by Berlin-based contemporary art publisher Distanz Verlag.

Based in Seoul and Berlin, Choi won the Korea Artist Prize 2021, the annual prize given to emerging Korean artists by the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, in recognition of her media installation “qbit to adam,” a 33-minute video work that embodies her longtime exploration of land ownership.

Often based on investigative research, Choi's work encompasses film, photography and installation art to address questions of land ownership, community, mobility and migration.

The 416-page catalogue, the artist’s first book introducing her artistic practices, will include not only Choi’s artistic practices but also essays by renowned researchers.

To commemorate the publication, a conference accompanied by an exhibition will be held on Oct. 8 at Berlinische Galerie, a museum of modern art and architecture in Berlin, joined by Siegfried Zielinski, professor emeritus of media theory at Berlin University of the Arts; Lee Soo-yeon, curator at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea; Jeon Min-kyung, independent curator and director of The Great Commission; independent curator Jesi Khadivi; art critic Kwak Yung-bin and art critic Cho Hyeok.

The title of the catalogue was taken from a concept provided by Zielinski on Choi’s oeuvre.