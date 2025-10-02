Collaborations between teams, K-pop artists create 'win-win' strategy

When Spanish soccer giant FC Barcelona shared a video of forward Marcus Rashford heading to South Korea for a summer tour on its official Instagram account in July, to the surprise of many, K-pop girl group Itzy was the accompanying soundtrack.

"Our new summer tour playlist by Itzy is now available," the caption on the post read, introducing soccer fans to the K-pop act's music.

The post came as part of a campaign by global audio streaming service platform Spotify launched in collaboration with FC Barcelona during the soccer team's Asia Tour stop in Korea to appeal to domestic fans.

As part of the special collaboration, Itzy took part in curating the soccer team's official playlist on Spotify. The K-pop group also met the players in person, which garnered attention from both the soccer and music scene.

"We're proud to feature Itzy as a part of this collaboration, which celebrates Korean creativity on a global stage and reflects our mission to connect artists and fans in unforgettable ways," Marc Hazan, vice president of partnerships and marketing at Spotify, said in a press release, highlighting Itzy's role in reaching and engaging the Korean audience.

Marc Bruix, director of partnerships at FC Barcelona, echoed that partnering with Itzy reflects the soccer club's "ambition to reach new audiences and create unforgettable moments," referring to the band as "a group that represents the vibrancy and global appeal of Korean music.

K-pop's appeal has long found its way into baseball, where its influence continues to resonate with fans. K-pop singers throwing the first pitch at a game has long been a big deal here, making it an excellent promo opportunity.

For many idols, it offers a rare chance to connect with the public, according to industry insiders.

It generates buzz for both the baseball team and the K-pop artists, where fans of the singer may watch the game, while also introducing the artist to baseball enthusiasts, making it a "win-win strategy" for promotion and publicity.

"Baseball is the most popular sport in Korea and people of all ages and from different regions enjoy it, not to mention that it also has a very loyal fan base," an official at an entertainment company, speaking on condition of anonymity, said in a phone call.

"When an idol is invited to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the start of the game, they are not just performing for their existing fans, but also being shown to a broad audience, gaining them visibility among people who might not normally follow K-pop," the official explained.

When Korean baseball had a smaller fan base and was less of a craze than it is today, the presence of K-pop idols noticeably boosted attendance, making the impact measurable in numbers.

In the early to mid-2000s, before baseball became as popular as it is now with more than 10 million spectators in a single season leaguewide, stadium attendance would get a big boost of some 1,000 tickets sold or more, as K-pop fans came to the ballpark to see their favorite celebrities, according to the marketing team leader of the LG Twins.

"Now, there isn't a strict criterion when it comes to deciding which celebrities to invite. It usually depends on their availability, or on who might create a positive 'social buzz' at that moment. At times, their agencies approach us with a request," the official told The Korea Herald.

A case in point is when Girls' Generation's Yoona threw the ceremonial first pitch for the Doosan Bears in October 2015 at Jamsil Stadium during a playoff game against the NC Dinos, blending K-pop charm with baseball tradition.

As the K-pop girl group's megahit "Lion Heart" filled the stadium, she greeted the crowd and offered her support to the team, while spectators responded in a resounding cheer.

In a similar case in 2013, Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles became a must-see destination for South Korean tourists after Ryu Hyun-jin's signing. Tiffany, a Korean American member of Girls' Generation, likewise threw the first pitch there in front of a large crowd.

Fast forward a decade, V of BTS followed suit by taking the mound at the Los Angeles Dodgers' home ahead of a game against the Cincinnati Reds in August.

An official at Hybe told The Korea Herald that the singer's ceremonial first pitch sparked such a surge in ticket sales that it even crashed the server, demonstrating his ability to draw massive crowds. According to online ticketing platform StubHub, sales soared to more than five times the usual level.

Lee Eun-hee, a professor of consumer science at Inha University, also pointed out that K-pop collaborations help sports attract younger generations, which is essential for sustaining a future fan base.

"Both sports and K-pop inspire passion among consumers, and K-pop, in particular, has the power to attract younger generations. From the perspective of sports marketing, it is crucial to attract and retain young fans so that they eventually become the next core audience. This is where K-pop collaborations are effective," the professor noted.

Lee also underscored the importance of female K-pop fans.

"Their participation, often with family and friends, makes the baseball stadium feel more lively and welcoming. Unlike passive entertainment like movies, sports provide hours of interactive cheering, singing and socializing. This mix of men and women in an energetic environment encourages more people to attend and keeps them coming back."