Inflation is projected to remain stable at around 2 percent, but uncertainties remain high due to the United States' tariff policy and geopolitical risks, the central bank said Thursday.

Bank of Korea Deputy Gov. Kim Woong made the assessment during a meeting to review inflation trends, after government data showed consumer prices rose 2.1 percent on-year in September, returning to the 2 percent range in a month.

"The September figure was in line with earlier projections, as the temporary effect of lower telecommunications fees ended. Agricultural, livestock and fisheries prices saw slower growth as improved weather conditions and government price stabilization measures helped bring farm product prices down," Kim said.

"Looking ahead, prices are expected to remain around the 2 percent level, but the BOK will keep a close watch on inflation trends, given heightened volatility in the exchange rate and oil prices amid uncertainties surrounding US tariff policy and geopolitical risks," he added. (Yonhap)