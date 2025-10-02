The Presidential Security Service said Thursday it has discussed security preparations for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, as world leaders are expected to arrive in the southeastern city of Gyeongju for the global gathering.

PSS chief Hwang In-kwon presided over the presidential security committee meeting Thursday, which brought together officials from 14 government agencies and military units, including the National Intelligence Service, the Korean National Police Agency, the Joint Chiefs of Staff as well as the foreign affairs and justice ministries.

Participants assessed the security environment and discussed ways to coordinate and implement integrated safety measures, the PSS said in a release.

Hwang urged the agencies to strengthen joint control, cooperation and information sharing to ensure the successful hosting of the APEC summit, it noted. (Yonhap)