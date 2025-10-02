A total of 110 online government services have been restored in the wake of an outage caused by last week's fire at the state data management agency, the government said Thursday.

As of 6 a.m., the restoration rate stood at 17 percent after 110 of the 647 services affected by Friday's fire at the National Information Resources Service in Daejeon, about 140 kilometers south of Seoul, were brought back online, it said.

Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung said the government will go all-out to recover the services throughout the extended Chuseok holiday that begins Friday.

"We are gravely aware that the current restoration rate falls short of the people's expectations," he said during a meeting of the government's Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters. "The government has taken steps to dispatch civilian experts and research agency personnel to the site (of the fire) in order to fully mobilize personnel and funds and accelerate the restoration rate." (Yonhap)