South Korea’s benchmark Kospi index climbed past the 3,500 mark on Thursday morning, setting a fresh intraday record as investors looked ahead to a rare weeklong holiday stretch.

As of 9:04 a.m., the Kospi was trading at 3,527.01, up 2.06 percent from the previous close, according to data from the Korea Exchange. The index opened at 3,525.48, 69.65 points higher, and maintained gains of more than 2 percent.

The previous record close was 3,486.19 on Sept. 23, while the intraday high stood at 3,497.95 on Sept. 24.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq also rose, advancing 1.11 percent, or 9.35 points, to 854.76.

This surge comes just before South Korea enters what locals are calling a “golden holiday.”

The official Chuseok harvest festival runs from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, with an additional substitute holiday on Oct. 8. Coupled with National Foundation Day on Oct. 3 and Hangeul Day on Oct. 9, many workers will take an uninterrupted seven-day break from Oct. 3-9.