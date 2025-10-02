President Lee Jae Myung said Thursday the government will serve as a safeguard for senior citizens to improve their welfare as South Korea has become a "super-aged" society.

In a Facebook message marking the 29th Senior Citizens' Day, Lee paid tribute to the elderly for having served as a steadfast pillar of society through turbulent times.

"We have the responsibility to remember the senior citizens' sacrifice, protect their dignity and rights, and build a society where we live together," Lee wrote.

With people aged 65 and older now accounting for more than 20 percent of the population, Lee stressed ensuring the health and happiness of the elderly people has become a national priority.

"From now on, the government will serve as a solid safeguard to help the senior citizens live safe, vibrant lives," he said. "We will draw up comprehensive, detailed policies and expand support to ensure they can actively participate as central members of society." (Yonhap)