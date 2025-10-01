A Seoul court on Wednesday granted a special counsel team's request to broadcast the insurrection trial of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The Seoul Central District Court said it will allow Thursday's trial hearing to be broadcast from its opening until the start of questioning of witnesses.

This will be the second time Yoon's trial proceedings are broadcast. Last week, his trial on charges of obstructing the execution of official duties was broadcast.

Thursday's hearing will be on his charges of leading an insurrection and abusing his power through his failed imposition of martial law in December.

The exclusion of witness questioning from the broadcast is likely due to national security considerations, as the witnesses include military officials.

Yoon has been held in custody since his second arrest on July 10. (Yonhap)