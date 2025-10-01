South Korea is stepping up efforts to secure accommodations for participants in the upcoming APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, scheduled for Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, according to news reports Wednesday.

The meeting will bring together leaders from 21 member economies, including Australia, Canada, China, Japan, Mexico, the United States and Vietnam. The Preparatory Office for the 2025 APEC summit estimated that about 20,000 people — including diplomats, politicians and business leaders — will travel to Gyeongju during the event.

Gyeongju, the capital of the ancient Silla Kingdom (57 BC-AD 935), is renowned for its well-preserved historic sites, temples and royal tombs, many of which are UNESCO World Heritage Sites. However, it has more limited accommodation options compared to Seoul and other major cities.

To host world leaders, APEC organizers said presidential-level suites are required, equipped with a bedroom, living room, meeting space and security facilities. The government has invested about 12 billion won ($8.5 million) to create 21 such suites at 10 sites near the Gyeongju Hwabaek Convention Center, the summit venue.

The Hilton Gyeongju has reportedly been designated for the US delegation, while the Gyeongju Kolon Hotel has been assigned to China. Sono Calm Gyeongju has seven presidential suites for leaders requiring fewer security and protocol measures.

Due to a shortage of hotel rooms in Gyeongju, accommodations for business leaders are being arranged in nearby cities, including Ulsan, Daegu and Busan. The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry also plans to use two cruise ships — a 70,000-ton vessel with 850 rooms and a 26,000-ton ship with 250 rooms — docked at Yeongil Bay in Pohang to house participants.