KT on Wednesday introduced “001 Global Free,” a subscription-based international calling service aimed at rising demand from global businesses and the growing number of foreign residents and students in South Korea.

The plan offers 120 minutes of free international calls per month to any country, with additional usage charged at 3.3 won per second -- about 86 percent lower than the standard international rate. The monthly subscription fee is 7,700 won ($5.50).

The service is available to all mobile subscribers regardless of carrier, while KT customers can also access it via landlines.

Applications are available through KT’s website, the My KT app and authorized dealers. To mark the launch, customers who subscribe by Oct. 31 will receive a 50 percent discount on their first month’s fee.