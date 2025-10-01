Young Posse's Jung Sun-hye, Ichillin's Jackie, Vahn of boy group Nine.i, virtual K-pop boy group Skinz's Kwon Ilang to compete in rap survival show

South Korea's leading music channel, Mnet, has been airing its rap competition series "Show Me the Money" for over a decade, searching for the next generation of rappers to lead the music scene.

While most participants have been from the underground scene, a growing number of K-pop idols have joined the program in recent years, not for fame, but to prove their hip-hop credentials.

Ahead of its first premiere later this year, the hip-hop survival show accepted applicants from Aug. 20-Sept. 26. Anyone, regardless of genre, experience or nationality — could apply to compete.

Jung Sun-hye of the girl group Young Posse is one of the K-pop idols who took up the challenge. She uploaded a minute-long video on the quintet's YouTube channel on Sept. 24 as part of her application. In the video, she delivers a confident yet stylish rap, shattering the streotypical image of idol rappers.

Jackie of girl group Ichillin' joined the competition on the same day.

The 23-year-old uploaded a video of herself rapping in a practice room, confidently asserting that no one else can do what she does.

"My price hypes just like Cartier," she raps.

Vahn of boy group Nine.i also applied to the program on Friday to show that he could be an artist and a producer, according to Pan Entertainment, his management agency. Since signing with the agency in August, Vahn has been broadening his musical horizon, stepping beyond his previous idol image.

In a surprise move, virtual K-pop boy group Skinz's Kwon Ilang also applied to the show, becoming the program's first virtual contestant.

While eyes are on how the K-pop idols will perform, the success of idol stars who previously took up the challenge demonstrates that they are capable of much more than their current image suggests.

Bobby of iKON won season three of the show in 2014 when he was a trainee under YG Entertainment. He became the first idol rapper to win the program, a milestone that helped him gain recognition as a rapper.

In the following season, Bobby's then-labelmate Mino of Winner took on the challenge and won second place. After building a reputation as a rapper, he became the judge for the 10th season of the show.

Changbin of Stray Kids participated in season nine, which put him on the map in the hip-hop community.