Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba flew back to Tokyo on Wednesday morning after spending about 19 hours in Busan, marking his final diplomatic trip before he steps down from the top post.

During his short stay, Ishiba paid a visit to the grave of Lee Soo-hyun, a South Korean who lost his life in 2001 while trying to save a Japanese man who had fallen onto the tracks at a Tokyo train station.

He also sat down with President Lee Jae Myung for a 76-minute summit, which was their third time meeting in less than 100 days as leaders of the neighboring countries. Ishiba is expected to step down after Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party elects a new leader on Oct. 4.

Here are some photos from Ishiba's visit to Busan, which marked the first time in 21 years that a Japanese prime minister has traveled to a South Korean city outside Seoul for diplomatic talks.