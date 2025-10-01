Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba flew back to Tokyo on Wednesday morning after spending about 19 hours in Busan, marking his final diplomatic trip before he steps down from the top post.

During his short stay, Ishiba paid a visit to the grave of Lee Soo-hyun, a South Korean who lost his life in 2001 while trying to save a Japanese man who had fallen onto the tracks at a Tokyo train station.

He also sat down with President Lee Jae Myung for a 76-minute summit, which was their third time meeting in less than 100 days as leaders of the neighboring countries. Ishiba is expected to step down after Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party elects a new leader on Oct. 4.

Here are some photos from Ishiba's visit to Busan, which marked the first time in 21 years that a Japanese prime minister has traveled to a South Korean city outside Seoul for diplomatic talks.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his wife Yoshiko pay their respects at the grave of Lee Soo-hyun in Yeongnak Park in Busan, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his wife Yoshiko pay their respects at the grave of Lee Soo-hyun in Yeongnak Park in Busan, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Flowers left by Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba are displayed at the grave of Lee Soo-hyun, a Korean who died while trying to save the life of a Japanese man in 2001, in Busan's Yeongnak Park, Tuesday afternoon. (Yonhap)
Flowers left by Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba are displayed at the grave of Lee Soo-hyun, a Korean who died while trying to save the life of a Japanese man in 2001, in Busan's Yeongnak Park, Tuesday afternoon. (Yonhap)

President Lee Jae Myung (second from right) and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (second from left) hold extended summit talks at the Nurimaru APEC House in Busan on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung (second from right) and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (second from left) hold extended summit talks at the Nurimaru APEC House in Busan on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Lee Jae Myung (left) and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba shake hands after concluding their summit at the Nurimaru APEC House in Busan on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung (left) and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba shake hands after concluding their summit at the Nurimaru APEC House in Busan on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung (second from left), Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (second from right) and his wife Yoshiko (in pink) walk to an event at the Westin Chosun in Busan, Tuesday evening. (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung (second from left), Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (second from right) and his wife Yoshiko (in pink) walk to an event at the Westin Chosun in Busan, Tuesday evening. (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung (left), Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (right) and his wife Yoshiko Ishiba pose with a Japanese edition of Lee’s book at the Westin Chosun in Busan, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung (left), Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (right) and his wife Yoshiko Ishiba pose with a Japanese edition of Lee’s book at the Westin Chosun in Busan, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Peacewithin0108@heraldcorp.com