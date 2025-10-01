A total of 98 online government services have been restored in the wake of an outage caused by last week's fire at the state data management agency, the government said Wednesday.

As of 8 a.m., the restoration rate stood at 15.1 percent after 98 out of 647 services affected by Friday's fire at the National Information Resources Service in Daejeon, about 140 kilometers south of Seoul, were brought back online, it said.

The restored services included 21 out of 36 "Grade 1" services, or those considered essential based on their impact and number of users.

Meanwhile, a situation room, led by Vice Interior Minister Kim Min-jae, to monitor the progress in restoration efforts has been installed at the NIRS.

A police investigation is under way into the cause of the fire, which began after a lithium-ion battery exploded in a server room on the fifth floor of the NIRS and was completely extinguished Saturday. (Yonhap)