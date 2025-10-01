Allies reaffirm legality of B-1, ESTA use for installations after Korean worker detentions in Georgia last month

South Korea and the United States have agreed to establish a dedicated “Korean Investor Desk” at the US Embassy in Seoul to address visa issues faced by Korean companies investing in the US, following the recent detention of Korean workers at a Hyundai-LG battery plant in Georgia.

The Foreign Ministry said Wednesday the decision was made during the inaugural session of the Korea-US Business Travel and Visa Working Group, held Tuesday in Washington. The working group was launched to discuss ways to improve the US visa system and facilitate entry for Korean business personnel.

The meeting was co-chaired by Jung Ki-hong, South Korea’s ambassador for public diplomacy and government representative for the protection of overseas nationals and consular affairs, and Kevin Kim, senior bureau official for East Asian and Pacific Affairs at the US State Department.

Officials from Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Ministry of SMEs and Startups, and US' Department of Homeland Security, Department of Commerce and Department of Labor, also participated.

According to the ministry, the two sides agreed that the Korean Investor Desk will serve as a communication channel for Korean companies and provide visa-related guidance and consultations. The desk is expected to begin operations in October, with details to be posted on the US Embassy website.

The session also clarified activities allowed for those with the B-1 business visitor visa.

The US side reaffirmed that Korean companies may use the B-1 visa — as well as the ESTA program — for tasks such as installing, servicing and repairing overseas-purchased equipment during the course of their US investments.

Most of the Korean nationals detained at the Hyundai-LG battery plant in Georgia last month reportedly held B-1, B-2 or ESTA visas. The B-2 tourist visa was not addressed in the announcement.

Christopher Landau, deputy secretary of state, delivered opening remarks welcoming the entry of Korean personnel supporting investment projects in the US. He stressed that measures such as the Investor Desk would be taken to ensure Korean companies do not face difficulties moving forward.

The State Department separately announced the outcome of the meeting on its website.

“The United States strongly supports investment that drives American reindustrialization, strengthens the US-ROK alliance, and enhances shared prosperity,” the statement read.

ROK stands for South Korea’s official name, the Republic of Korea.

“The US government is working closely with its Korean allies to advance the US-ROK trade and investment partnership, including by processing appropriate visas for qualified ROK visitors to continue investing in America, in compliance with US laws,” it added.