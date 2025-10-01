North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed to develop bilateral ties with China regardless of changes in the international situation in his message to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, according to Pyongyang's state media.

Kim sent a congratulatory message to Xi to mark the 76th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

"It is the steadfast stand of our Party and the government of the Republic to steadily develop the traditional DPRK-China friendship no matter how the international situation may change," Kim wrote in the message.

DPRK refers to North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Kim said North Korea is willing to cooperate with China to further strengthen their relations and defend peace and stability in the region and beyond "through the close strategic communication and cooperation," according to the KCNA.

The North's leader traveled to Beijing last month to attend China's lavish military parade. At that time, Kim and Xi held their first talks in more than six years signalling that ties have been restored after remaining strained by North Korea's close alignment with Russia.

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui returned home Tuesday after making a four-day trip to China. She met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and China's Premier Li Qiang.

Choe's visit came about a month before South Korea hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju. Her recent trip may have been aimed at coordinating responses with China over Xi's planned summits with President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump. (Yonhap)