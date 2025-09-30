Sales at Hyundai Engineering & Construction’s new residential complex Hillstate Hoeryong Station Park View in Gyeonggi Province, are off to a brisk start, the builder said Tuesday.

Located in Howon-dong, Uijeongbu, the project consists of 12 buildings with up to 33 floors, offering 1,816 units ranging from 39 to 84 square meters.

Contracts are offered on a first-come, first-served basis without requiring a housing subscription account. Anyone over 19 years old can apply regardless of home ownership or place of residence, and buyers may choose their preferred unit.

The down payment is set at 5 percent of the sale price, lower than the ordinary 10 percent, with the first installment fixed at 5 million won ($3,500). Some 60 percent of the interim payment will be interest-free.

The complex is within walking distance of Hoeryong Station, served by Seoul Metro Line 1 and the Uijeongbu Light Rail Transit.

Central Seoul can be reached in about 40 minutes, and the planned GTX-C line at nearby Uijeongbu Station, estimated to open in 2028, is expected to connect to Gangnam in around 20 minutes.

The site is adjacent to Howon Elementary and Middle Schools and will include a public daycare center. Retail and cultural facilities such as department stores, supermarkets, and the Hoeryong Station commercial district are nearby, along with access to Dobongsan, Suraksan and other natural areas.

Most of the general-sale units are south-facing to maximize sunlight and ventilation. Some units will include additional storage such as dress rooms and and pantries, depending on the floor plan.

The site plan includes multiple landscaped gardens, playgrounds, and community facilities such as a fitness center, golf practice range, sauna, study rooms, and guest houses.

The project will also feature Hyundai E&C’s proprietary technologies, including noise reduction systems, pet-friendly facilities, and the “My Hills” smart platform, which allows residents to control lighting, heating, parking, and community reservations via smartphone.

Move-in is scheduled for April 2026.