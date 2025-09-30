The South Korean government will introduce the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment from Wednesday, an expansion of what was previously known as the Ministry of Environment.

According to Tuesday’s amendment, the new ministry will integrate the government’s overarching climate policy framework with core energy functions to ensure that policies on environmental protection and energy transition are more closely aligned with each other.

Through the ministry’s press release, Environment Minister Kim Sung-whan said the new ministry would serve as a “driving force” behind Korea’s green transformation.

Kim added that the government would prioritize delivering high-quality environmental services to safeguard public health and basic environmental rights through the new ministry.

The launch of the ministry marks the most significant reorganization of Korea’s climate and environmental governance in 31 years, signaling the administration’s intent to strengthen its climate crisis response and accelerate its shift to renewable energy.

Under the restructuring, the ministry will have two vice ministers, instead of one.

One vice minister will oversee traditional environment and resource management areas, such as policies related to water, air quality, resource recycling and chemical safety. The second vice minister will focus on the climate and energy sector, overseeing departments dedicated to renewable energy, power grids, hydrogen and nuclear power.