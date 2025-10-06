Car accidents caused by unlicensed drivers have averaged about 5,000 a year over the past four years, leaving more than 400 people dead, according to recently released data.

Police figures obtained and released by Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Han Byung-do showed there were 4,626 such accidents in 2021, 5,066 in 2022, 5,165 in 2023 and 4,860 in 2024, totaling 19,717. They resulted in 474 deaths and 26,675 injuries.

The number of unlicensed drivers caught totalled 36,313 in 2021, 49,217 in 2022, 60,909 in 2023 and 67,389 in 2024. Repeat offenders rose from 5,426 in 2021 to 8,624 in 2024.

By age, the sharpest increase was among people under 20, with cases climbing from 11,402 in 2021 to 28,864 in 2024, a 153 percent jump.

Under the Road Traffic Act, those caught driving without a license face up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 3 million won ($2,100). Critics argue that the punishment is too light, given the potential for fatal accidents.

“Driving without a license is like a moving time bomb,” Rep. Han said. “We need strong preventive measures and tougher penalties for offenders.”