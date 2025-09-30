South Korean aviation mobility startup Weflo said Tuesday it has been selected for the drone sector in Gartner’s “Emerging Tech: Top-Funded Startups in Physical AI” report, becoming the only Korean company on the list.

Gartner analyzed 130 physical artificial intelligence startups that raised venture capital between January 2023 and June 2025, with a total of $12.3 billion in investments. Weflo was named among the top nine drone firms by investment size.

Physical AI, highlighted as a key theme at CES 2025, refers to technologies enabling robots, autonomous vehicles and smart spaces to perceive, understand and act in the physical world.

Gartner noted that drone market leadership depends on integrated hardware and software platforms, adding that leading startups are building integrated platforms that encompass the entire process: from image collection devices to analytics systems.

Founded in 2022 as a spin-off from Hanwha Systems, Weflo develops non-contact diagnostic solutions for drones, air taxis and electric vehicles.

Its AI-powered system analyzes the condition of core components to improve safety and efficiency, with applications expanding from drive and structural parts to batteries, sensors and communications.

“Being listed as the only domestic company in Gartner’s report is a great achievement that proves Weflo’s technological expertise and market potential on the global stage,” Weflo CEO Kim Yee-jung said.

“Through highly integrated AI and hardware solutions, we will maximize our customers’ operational efficiency and set predictive maintenance standards for the future mobility industry, such as drones.”