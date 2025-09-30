Hyundai Motor Company’s premium brand Genesis said Tuesday it has completed global road tests for its first high-performance EV ahead of its official debut this year. The GV60 Magma underwent extreme weather trials in Sweden, the US and New Zealand, as well as circuit runs in Korea, to refine handling, stability and ride comfort. Marking Genesis’ 10th anniversary, the GV60 Magma is set to become the brand’s flagship electrified performance vehicle, blending luxury and dynamic driving.