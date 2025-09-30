SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in the Bahamas closed most schools on Monday as Tropical Storm Imelda dropped heavy rain in the northern Caribbean, including over Cuba where two people died as a result of the storm.

The storm was located about 190 kilometers north of Great Abaco Island of the Bahamas, which is still recovering from Hurricane Dorian after it slammed into parts of the Bahamas as a devastating Category 5 hurricane in 2019.

Imelda had maximum sustained winds of 100 kph and was moving north at 15 kph. It was forecast to become a hurricane on Tuesday morning and spin out to open ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for parts of the extreme northwestern Bahamas, including Great Abaco, Grand Bahama Island and the surrounding keys. Power outages were reported in some areas, with authorities closing government offices on affected islands and issuing mandatory evacuation orders for some islands over the weekend.

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said late Monday that two people died after Imelda impacted eastern Cuba. On his X account, Marrero said the two people died in Santiago de Cuba province, but he didn’t give any details.

Earlier, state media reported that 60-year-old Luis Mario Perez Coiterio had died in Santiago de Cuba following landslides in that area.

In Santiago de Cuba, flooding and landslides cut off 17 communities, according to the official newspaper Granma. More than 24,000 people live in those communities.

In Guantanamo, another impacted province, more than 18,000 people have been evacuated, according to reports from the state-run Caribe television channel.

Imelda was expected to drop 10 to 20 centimeters of rain across the northwest Bahamas through Tuesday, and 5 to 10 centimeters across eastern Cuba.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Humberto, a Category 4 storm, churned in open waters nearby, which forecasters said would cause Imelda to abruptly turn to the east-northeast, away from the southeastern United States coast.

“This is really what’s going to be saving the United States from really seeing catastrophic rainfall,” said Alex DaSilva, lead hurricane expert for AccuWeather, a private US weather forecasting company.

DaSilva said the two storms would draw closer and start rotating counterclockwise around each other in what's known as the Fujiwhara effect.

“It’s a very rare phenomenon overall in the Atlantic basin,” he said.

Humberto had maximum sustained winds of 220 kph. It was located about 475 km southwest of Bermuda, moving north-northwest at 20 kph. A hurricane watch was in effect for Bermuda.

“This is going to be no threat to the United States,” DaSilva said.

Moisture from Imelda was expected to move up the Carolinas, with heavy rain forecast through Tuesday morning. The heaviest rains will be limited to the coastline, from Charleston in South Carolina to Wilmington in North Carolina, while Charlotte and Raleigh might receive only 3 to 5 centimeters of rain, he said.

The Carolinas might see wind gusts of 64 kph, but only along the coastline, DaSilva said, as he warned of dangerous surf and heavy rip currents all week.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said authorities were prepositioning search and rescue crews over the weekend.

In North Carolina, Gov. Josh Stein declared a state of emergency even before Imelda formed, while authorities on Tybee Island off the coast of Georgia handed out free sandbags to residents.

Even though Imelda was not making landfall in Florida, its impact was still felt.

At the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, crews found a couple of turtle hatchlings that rough surf had tossed ashore.

“We actually had two washbacks come in over the weekend," said Justin Perrault, the center’s vice president of research. “We may get more as the day goes along.” He said typically beachgoers will see a hatchling resting in the seaweed and call the center for help.

Farther south in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Carl Alexandre exercised at the beach on Monday. He said he was grateful the storm was not heading toward South Florida, but that he would pray for those in the Bahamas.

“It’s great that we’re not having one as of right now,” Alexandre said. “And now we get to run in the Florida sun.” Authorities in Bermuda hoped neither of the two storms would be a direct hit later in the week, though they were forecast to, at least, come close, with Imelda possibly passing within 24 km as the season's soon-to-be fourth hurricane, Da Silva said.

“It’s going to be a double whammy for Bermuda, Humberto first and Imelda following close behind,” Da Silva said.

Michael Weeks, Bermuda's national security minister, urged residents to prepare, warning that there have been “some near misses this season regarding severe storms." “Hurricane Humberto is a dangerous storm, and with another system developing to our south, every household in Bermuda should take the necessary steps to be prepared," he said.

Flights to and from the islands in the Bahamas were canceled, with airports expected to reopen after weather conditions improve.