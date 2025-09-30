The first EP from Seventeen subunit S.Coups X Mingyu sold more than 600,000 copies on the day of its release, Pledis Entertainment said Tuesday, citing a local tally.

“Hype Vibes” debuted atop real-time music charts at home and abroad. All six songs from the EP, including main track “5, 4, 3 (Pretty Woman) (Feat. Lay Bankz),” were listed among Melon’s Top 100. The mini album topped iTunes albums charts in 11 regions, while the music video for the focus track topped YouTube’s trending music video chart.

S.Coups and Mingyu formed the fourth subunit of the band, participating in writing lyrics and melodies for all songs on the EP.

Separately, Seventeen returned home Monday after a Hong Kong show held over the weekend. The group will begin touring the US on Oct. 11.