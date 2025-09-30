Kiss of Life finalized the date for its official debut in Japan at Nov. 5, agency S2 Entertainment announced Tuesday.

The group of four will mark the debut with a new set titled “Tokyo Mission Start” fronted by single “Lucky,” according to an animated clip it uploaded.

In December, the four members will have a concert in Japan, about seven months since they wrapped up their Asia tour in Osaka.

On Monday, the group’s agency threatened legal action against rumors circulating online saying that leader Julie had a date with a man, who some say is Kangmin of boy band VeriVery, at a bar.