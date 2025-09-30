The Korea AeroSpace Administration said Tuesday it has finalized the date for the fourth launch of the country's homegrown Nuri space rocket.

The Nuri, formally the Korea Space Launch Vehicle II, will be launched Nov. 27.

The date was finalized following a launch management committee meeting held Friday and a separate meeting reviewing the transportation of the main payload, a next-generation midsized satellite, Monday.

The backup launch window has been set between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4.

The rocket is scheduled to lift off from the Naro Space Center in the southern coastal village of Goheung between 12:54 a.m. and 1:14 a.m., with the exact time to be decided on the previous day.

Alongside the main satellite, the rocket will carry 12 smaller satellites, which are set to be delivered to the space center by the end of October.

"This launch will be the first since the establishment of the space agency," KASA Administrator Yoon Young-bin said. "We will ensure flawless preparation and work as one team to achieve success." (Yonhap)