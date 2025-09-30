Jin of BTS racked up 500 million streams on Spotify with single “Don’t Say You Love Me,” label Big Hit Music said Monday.

It is the second time he has reached the milestone as a solo artist, after his Coldplay collaboration “The Astronaut.”

“Don’t Say You Love Me” is the focus track from his second solo set “Echo” that rolled out in May. It is at No. 4 on Spotify’s Weekly Top Songs Global, and on Billboard’s Global excl. US and Global 200 at No. 29 and No. 51.

The English-language pop ballad is his third solo entry on Billboard’s Hot 100 and made the chart at No. 90 while the album entered Billboard 200 at No. 3, the highest spot for him so far.