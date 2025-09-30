Blackpink has confirmed a 10-week stay on Billboard’s Hot 100 with “Jump,” a record run for the group, according to label YG Entertainment on Monday.

The single ranked ranked No. 95 on the main songs chart, where it debuted at No. 28, surpassing the eight weeks it spent on it in 2020 with “Ice Cream,” a collaboration with Selena Gomez.

“Jump” is the quartet’s 10th entry on the chart, the most for a female K-pop act.

The electronic dance track debuted on UK’s Official Singles Top 100 at No. 18, another career-high for Blackpink, and spent eight more weeks on the chart.

Meanwhile, the foursome will resume their “Deadline” tour on Oct. 18 with a two-day show in Kaohsiung. It performed “Jump” as as a preview of the release during the first show of the tour in Korea in July.