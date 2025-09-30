Unification Minister Chung Dong-young has said North Korea is capable of hitting the US mainland, apparently referring to the North's recent development of its intercontinental ballistic missiles, in rare public remarks about Pyongyang's weapons capability.

Chung made the remarks at a press conference in Berlin on Monday during his ongoing visit to Germany as South Korea's representative to attend a ceremony marking German unification.

"North Korea has become one of the three countries capable of attacking the US mainland," Chung told reporters. "What needs to be acknowledged should be acknowledged rationally."

North Korea claims it has achieved an "irreversible hegemonic position" of missile development, having successfully test-launched the Hwasong-19 intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the US mainland in October last year.

The unification minister said North Korea's current "strategic position" is different from when its leader Kim Jong-un held his first summit with US President Donald Trump in Singapore in 2018, adding that acknowledging this reality should be "the starting point" in dealing with the regime.

Asked about the likelihood of resuming a summit between Kim and Trump, Chung noted that both leaders have expressed their wishes to meet each other, referring to Kim's recent public messages, half of which, he said, were directed toward the United States and the South.

The minister suggested that Washington may have no intention of funding North Korean projects, even if it succeeds in reaching a security deal with Pyongyang.

Chung noted that if Kim seeks economic reform and opening, it would be possible only through cooperation with South Korea. (Yonhap)