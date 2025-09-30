First lady Kim Hea Kyung has been diagnosed with an ear disease called otolithiasis, the presidential office said Tuesday.

Park Sang-min, a physician for President Lee Jae Myung, said Kim experienced sudden dizziness Monday night and was treated at the official residence, and was later diagnosed with benign paroxysmal positional vertigo in her right ear following an examination.

Due to the diagnosis, Kim could not accompany Lee for his planned summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in the southeastern city of Busan on Tuesday, according to the presidential office.

Although her condition has improved, Kim continues to experience dizziness and has decided to rest for several days, Park said.

"Since otolithiasis requires maintaining a stable lifestyle without head movement even after treatment, it has become unavoidable for the first lady to cancel her schedule today," he said.

Kim had been initially scheduled to join Lee's dinner with Ishiba following the summit talks. (Yonhap)