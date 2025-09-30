South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday, following an overnight rise on Wall Street.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 7.77 points, or 0.23 percent, to 3,438.98 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, major US stock indexes gathered ground as AI stocks, including Nvidia, rebounded, following a bearish run driven by skepticism over the sector's profitability.

Traders are also keeping an eye on the US nonfarm payrolls report due Friday, which is expected to provide further details on how the US job market is holding up and help the Federal Reserve decide its future policy direction.

There are also concerns over a looming US government shutdown, which could delay some economic data releases.

In Seoul, most large-cap shares were trading higher.

Market top-cap Samsung Electronics added 0.59 percent, while its rival SK hynix rose 1.15 percent.

Battery maker LG Energy Solution was trading flat, defense giant Hanwha Aerospace advanced 2.17 percent, and major portal operator Naver retreated 0.18 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,401.3 won against the greenback, down 2.6 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)