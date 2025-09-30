More than half of the "Grade 1" electronic government services have been restored in the wake of an outage caused by last week's fire at the state data management agency, the government said Tuesday.

Grade 1 services are those considered essential based on their impact and number of users, and 21 of the 36 affected by Friday's fire at the National Information Resources Service in Daejeon, about 140 kilometers south of Seoul, had been back online as of 8 a.m., it said.

The additions bring to 85 -- out of 647 -- the total number of online government services normalized after the fire. The government said it will disclose the full list of the 647 services and its recovery plans.

"Above all, we will conduct the recovery work transparently," Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung said during a meeting of the government's Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

Public administration services were expected to see disruptions for a fifth day as a full recovery is expected to take at least four weeks.

The government revised the timeline from two weeks on Monday, citing the time needed to relocate 96 damaged systems to the NIRS' branch in the southeastern city of Daegu.

To minimize public inconveniences, especially ahead of the extended Chuseok holiday, which begins Friday, the government has first restored services expected to be in high demand, including the postal and banking arms of the national postal service.

Gov.kr, a major government portal for civil application services, has also been restored.

A police investigation is under way into the cause of the fire, which began after a lithium-ion battery exploded in a server room on the fifth floor of the NIRS and was completely extinguished Saturday. (Yonhap)