A special counsel team investigating the death of a Marine conscript in 2023 said Monday it has summoned former Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung for questioning, particularly in his role in the alleged flight of a former defense minister involved in the case to Australia.

Shim, who also served as vice justice minister, has been called in by the team for questioning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. He is under suspicion of involvement in the series of decisions in March last year that led to former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup's appointment as Seoul's ambassador to Australia.

In particular, Shim is alleged to have lifted Lee's travel ban, ultimately allowing Lee's departure from the country. The charges include aiding flight of a suspect and abuse of authority.

Lee had faced a travel ban after being named a key suspect in allegations of exerting undue influence over the probe into the death of the Marine corporal, surnamed Chae, who died during a search operation in July 2023.

Despite the restriction, Lee was appointed ambassador to Australia and was allowed to leave the country after the ban was suddenly lifted.

The team is expected to grill Shim over the circumstances surrounding the abrupt reversal of the travel ban and whether instructions were issued from higher authorities, including the presidential office. (Yonhap)