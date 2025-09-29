President Lee Jae Myung has appointed Kim Hyun-ji, his secretary for general affairs and a longtime aide, as his personal secretary in a reshuffle at the presidential office, the office said Monday.

Yoon Ki-chun, the personal secretary to first lady Kim Hea Kyung, will take over as secretary for general affairs in charge of the office's budget and operations.

The shake-up comes at a time when the main opposition People Power Party has requested Kim to appear at a parliamentary audit next month, sparking speculation that the reassignment could shield her from questioning since personal secretaries are typically exempt from such sessions.

The presidential office rejected such claims, saying the reshuffle was unrelated to the National Assembly audit.

"Regardless of her position, Secretary Kim has said she will appear in accordance with the rules if the National Assembly decides," a senior official told reporters on background.

As part of the changes, Kim Nam-joon, who previously served as Lee's personal secretary, was named a second spokesperson to serve alongside incumbent spokesperson Kang Yu-jung, Kang Hoon-sik to strengthen public communication, the presidential chief of staff, said in a written briefing.

Kim is considered as one of Lee's closest confidants, having served as his chief secretary during Lee's time as a lawmaker and as press secretary when Lee was governor of Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)