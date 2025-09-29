Immigration raid on Korean workers in Georgia fuels urgency for policy change

The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea hosted a US visa-focused seminar on Monday, bringing together legal experts and business leaders to address the practical challenges Korean companies face when entering the US market.

The timely event followed a recent immigration raid at a jointly operated Hyundai-LG plant in Georgia, where more than 310 Korean workers were detained for eight days due to visa violations, having entered the US under B-1 visas or the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, which permit only short-term business activities.

“The Georgia case underscores how essential it is for companies to fully understand and comply with US visa rules,” AmCham Chair and CEO James Kim said. “Beyond compliance, we must also prepare for new opportunities such as the proposed K-visa, which could strengthen workforce mobility and the US-Korea partnership.”

In a video message, US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau expressed strong support for Korean companies expanding in the American market.

“Investment from Korean companies is absolutely key to President (Donald) Trump’s vision for our country,” he said. “Our commitment is to make this process easier, so that both Korea and the US can prosper together.”

The need for a Korea-specific visa was brought into focus by Jung Man-suk, a US-licensed attorney at Daeyang Immigration Law Group, who shed light on the Partner With Korea Act, which would establish a new E-4 visa category and allocate 15,000 annual slots for skilled Korean professionals.

“Now is the time to act. Korea’s direct investment in the US is at a record high, and US trade policy is shifting toward local production with new tariffs on the horizon,” he said.

“Yet without visa reform, even fully constructed factories risk sitting idle due to a shortage of legally deployable skilled labor. Delays caused by labor shortages could open the door to third-country competitors and weaken the US–Korea alliance.”

He stressed that the US, along with Korea, stands to gain substantial benefits -- most notably, access to skilled Korean technicians in high-tech manufacturing.

“Korea’s workforce would enhance productivity and reinforce supply chains, while resolving visa issues would open the door to greater investment and job creation,” Jung added.

At the panel discussion, Rhee Jong-kun, CEO of Hanyang ENG — an industrial engineering and construction firm — stressed the need to send Korean experts to the US to support workforce training and knowledge transfer.

“There’s a significant productivity gap between deploying skilled workers from Korea and hiring locally in the US,” Rhee said. “While Korean involvement is essential in the early stages, the long-term goal should be to train and collaborate with local employees so operations can eventually be managed on the ground.”

Adding a note of encouragement, another panelist, Kwanza Hall, a former US representative for Georgia, urged the Korean community not to be disheartened by a single setback.

“We in Georgia were disappointed by the situation and are committed to preventing it from happening again,” Hall said, adding that the state hopes to serve as a test bed for innovative solutions and a model for overcoming crises.

"When challenges arise, you don’t walk away from friends, you stand closer.”