KB Financial Group Chair Yang Jong-hee vowed to complete what he called “the nation’s financial group for the people” through inclusive finance, innovation and stronger consumer protection, as the banking giant marked its 17th anniversary on Monday.

“Finance must be a force that creates social value,” Yang said at a ceremony at KB Kookmin Bank’s headquarters in Seoul. “KB will continue to be a strong partner for small businesses, young people and vulnerable groups, lighting the spark of new hope through inclusive finance.”

The event, which included long-service awards and an AI-produced employee video on group synergies, showed KB’s focus on resilience and adaptability.

Yang traced the holding company’s growth since its founding in 2008, noting that its share price has climbed from 47,000 won ($33.5) then to a record 112,700 won this year. “That success stems from consistent profitability and faithful execution of predictable shareholder-return policies,” he said.

Yang urged employees to put consumer rights at the heart of operations. “The trust of consumers is our most precious asset,” he said. “We must reassess all our internal controls and processes from their perspective and deliver products and services that truly benefit customers.”

He also pledged to strengthen shareholder value through qualitative growth rather than size alone. “We will reinforce capital efficiency and robust ratios to ensure sustainable progress,” he said.

Yang stressed that employees remain KB’s most important resource. “As the market reevaluates KB’s worth, we must also reevaluate ourselves as members of a top-tier financial group and build the skills to match,” he said.