According to a recent survey by British travel magazine Time Out, Thailand’s capital Bangkok is the top-ranking city for Generation Z to live in. The survey polled 18,500 residents under 30 years old, evaluating cities on food, nightlife, affordability, culture and happiness.

Bangkok topped the list largely due to its high happiness rating, with 84 percent of respondents reporting satisfaction with life there and 71 percent praising its affordability.

Australia’s cultural capital, Melbourne, ranked second, with 77 percent of young people highlighting its diversity and inclusivity. Cape Town in South Africa and New York rounded out the top four.