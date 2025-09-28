A battery fire in the backup power system at the National Information Resources Service, Korea’s central government data center authority, is raising concerns over the country’s push to expand battery energy storage systems.

According to the fire agency and media reports on Sunday, the fire that broke out Friday at the NIRS data center in Daejeon originated from lithium-ion batteries in the uninterruptible power supply (UPS). It took 22 hours to fully extinguish the blaze. A contractor who was working at the site reportedly sustained first-degree burns to his face and arms.

Fire authorities said the only effective methods for extinguishing the burning batteries involved dousing them with large volumes of water or submerging them in tanks to cool them, which made containment a challenging process.

The fire destroyed all 384 lithium-ion batteries used in the UPS. The batteries, manufactured by LG Energy Solution, were installed in rack-mounted cabinets. Whether the government’s IT systems or national data could be restored has yet to be confirmed.

Though the exact cause of the fire remains undisclosed, Kim Ki-seon, chief of the Yuseong Fire Station in Daejeon, explained during a press briefing on Saturday that the blaze started during a procedure to shut off power ahead of relocating the batteries.

NIRS had started the relocation as the UPS battery units were installed on the same floor as the servers, raising safety concerns such as fire risk. While two earlier relocation stages had been completed without incident, the fire broke out during the process of shutting down the batteries ahead of the third move.

Industry insiders note that, unlike Energy Storage Systems — another type of battery energy storage — the basic safety designs and installation environments of UPS systems can generally make them more vulnerable to fire risks.

“Unlike large-scale ESS, equipped with multiple layers of safety features such as fire suppression in case of overheating or explosion, UPS units are relatively simpler,” said a senior researcher at a major battery firm on condition of anonymity. “In many cases, the batteries in UPS systems are housed directly in racks or cabinets inside data centers, as if they are effectively exposed.”

“This is why UPS systems need more than built-in suppression devices, requiring stricter maintenance and real-time monitoring of both the battery units and their placement to cover issues such as moisture, overheating and overload at battery connections, as well as ensuring proper ventilation,” the source added.

A UPS acts as an emergency generator for equipment, providing short-term backup power to protect critical facilities such as data centers and hospitals, while ESS delivers utility-scale, long-duration storage to stabilize the grid and support renewable energy.

Sources say the incident could slow the government’s push to expand large-scale ESS as a way to offset the weather-dependent intermittency of wind and solar power.

Under the 11th Basic Plan for Long-Term Electricity Supply and Demand, Korea estimates it will need about 23 gigawatts of long-duration ESS by 2038, with 2.22 GW set for installation by 2029.

That timeline could be moved forward, as the government has recently signaled plans to raise its renewable energy capacity targets under the 2035 Nationally Determined Contribution and the sixth Basic Plan for New and Renewable Energy.

While the 11th plan set a 2030 target of 78 GW, the Environment Ministry suggested at a recent policy forum that at least 100 GW would be needed by 2030, and 130-160 GW by 2035. Expanding ESS is seen as central to achieving this goal.

The Korea Power Exchange’s series of ESS biddings, valued roughly at 2 trillion won ($14.2 billion), are also part of this strategy to attract investment and expand the operation of large-scale storage systems in line with the government’s higher renewable energy targets. Korean battery trio LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI and SK on have been going all out to secure these contracts.

“Pushing the ESS initiative is important, but the government must also address the structural vulnerabilities of the national IT infrastructure,” the source said.

According to the Korea Electrical Safety Corporation, there were a total of 55 ESS-related fires between 2017 and June last year.

The Land Ministry added Saturday that the NIRS battery fire has also disrupted transportation and financial services, affecting discount verification for bus and rail tickets, post office debit card payments, mobile ID checks at airports and more.