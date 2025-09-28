Lee Jin-sook, chair of the soon-to-be-dismantled broadcast watchdog, the Korea Communications Commission, said Sunday she would take legal action if dismissed from her post under a recent bill to replace the commission with a new broadcasting and communications body.

Lee told reporters at the National Assembly in Seoul that if the recently passed bill becomes law and a new watchdog for broadcasting, media and telecommunications is established by disbanding the existing body and sacking its chief, she would "initiate legal procedures such as a constitutional petition or an injunction."

"This is targeted legislation against me," she also said, adding that she intends to report to work until the day the Cabinet approves the bill.

Lee, who was appointed to the post in 2024 under former conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol, also denounced a series of Democratic Party reform bills on public broadcasters.

"The so-called three broadcasting reform bills, which they claim would return broadcasting to the people, in fact hand broadcasting over to the power of the labor union," Lee said.

Lee’s remarks came after the National Assembly — led by the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, which holds 166 out of 298 Assembly seats — passed a bill Saturday to establish a new Broadcasting, Media and Communications Commission under the presidential office.

The bill would transfer the broadcasting policy functions of the Ministry of Science and ICT to the new commission and increase the number of standing commissioners from five to seven. It is expected to become law after deliberation at a Cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

It was introduced in the Assembly on Friday but was delayed after the main opposition People Power Party launched a filibuster, labeling it the "Lee Jin-sook ouster bill."

Following Lee's press conference, lawmakers of the Democratic Party and the minor progressive Rebuilding Korea Party — who serve on the Assembly’s Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee, which handled the bill before it was sent to the plenary session — rejected Lee's remarks, saying she was "distorting the decision as a political purge and framing herself as a victim."

The People Power Party’s filibuster has led to parliamentary gridlock throughout the week.

Before the vote on the broadcasting reform bill, the People Power Party on Thursday filibustered a revision to the Government Organization Act that would abolish the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, splitting its authority into separate investigative and indictment agencies, and separating the budget office from the Finance Ministry.

On Saturday evening, shortly after the Assembly voted to end the People Power Party’s filibuster against the broadcasting reform bill, Democratic Party lawmakers tabled a revision to the National Assembly Act.

The revision was prepared as a follow-up measure to the revised Government Organization Act. It would permit the renaming of standing committees or adjusting their jurisdictions in line with the reorganization, and includes provisions that would establish a legal basis for the National Assembly Archives.

The filibuster was ongoing as of press time, with the bill expected to go to a vote after the Democratic Party ends the People Power Party's filibuster in the evening.

A revision to the Act on Testimony and Appraisal Before the National Assembly is set to be introduced next, with the People Power Party likely to stage yet another filibuster.

Earlier Saturday, Democratic Party Floor Leader Rep. Kim Byung-kee proposed that the People Power Party halt its filibuster, citing the recent fire at the National Information Resources Service.

Speaking to reporters before the plenary session at the National Assembly in Seoul, Kim said, “Let’s stop this endless debate and focus on what the National Assembly should do. Let’s end the filibuster and return to the people’s livelihoods.”

But Rep. Song Eon-seog, the People Power Party floor leader, rejected the proposal, saying, “The ruling party must first stop pushing through these ill-conceived bills. We cannot accept such a unilateral demand for surrender.”