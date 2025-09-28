The foreign ministry said Sunday the United Nations' move to reinstate sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program is expected to have a limited impact on South Korea.

The UN reimposed sanctions on Iran early Sunday in a "snapback" process that was triggered by Britain, France and Germany accusing Iran of violating its 2015 nuclear deal aimed at suspending the development of nuclear weapons.

Seoul's foreign ministry said the return of the Iran sanctions is expected to have a limited impact on South Korea, noting bilateral trade remains insignificant.

"As a responsible member of the international community, we will continue to join global efforts to peacefully resolve Iran's nuclear problem and bring peace and stability to the Middle East," the ministry said.

It said the government will continue efforts to minimize potential difficulties facing Korean businesses. (Yonhap)