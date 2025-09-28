The Ministry of Interior and Safety said Sunday that recovery work is currently in progress at the government-run National Information Resources Service in Daejeon, where a fire caused damage to 96 electronic government services and forced hundreds of other systems offline, triggering massive disruptions.

As of 7 a.m. Sunday, more than 50 percent of affected network devices had been reactivated, while 763 of 767 critical security devices were back in operation.

Additionally, a key cooling and dehumidification unit that is vital to stable server operations was restored at 5:30 a.m., and all 384 lithium-ion batteries destroyed in the blaze were removed from the site by 9:36 p.m. on Saturday, according to the government.

The NIRS is a governmental agency under the Ministry of Interior and Safety. The agency oversees, manages and secures national-level IT infrastructure, information systems and communications networks used across the central government, local governments and public institutions.

As the agency plays such a critical role in enabling digital government services, such as issuing public records and providing administrative services, the shutdown blocked access to government-run websites as well as electronic services.

In a situation report issued by the Interior Ministry on Sunday, the ministry stated that it aims to check all 551 of the affected systems for normal operations on Sunday — having shut them down preemptively to prevent heat damage — and will bring them back online in phases once communication and security infrastructure is stable. It is unclear when exactly these systems will be brought back online.

A total of 647 government information systems are housed at the headquarters in Daejeon, of which 96 have been confirmed as directly damaged in the fire.

According to the Interior Ministry, restoring the 96 damaged systems will take more time, though exactly how long is also still unclear. In the meantime, the government will focus on restoring the unaffected systems to minimize disruption to the public.

A joint investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. Fire and police authorities, as well as the National Forensic Service, were scheduled to begin on-site inspections on Sunday morning, a day after fire authorities declared the blaze completely extinguished.

“Government agencies are working to restore administrative services as swiftly as possible, and we will continue to transparently disclose the recovery progress and the outcome of the investigation,” said Vice Interior Minister Kim Gwang-yong during a Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters meeting on Sunday morning.

Additionally, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told the press on Sunday that President Lee Jae Myung vowed to “minimize public disruption” caused by the fire in Daejeon.

“Through rapid system restoration and reactivation, we will minimize inconvenience to the public,” said President Lee while presiding over an emergency response meeting concerning the fire, according to Kang.

Lee expressed concern about the anxiety and inconvenience caused by the fire at a key national information facility and thanked the public for responding calmly with a high level of civic awareness, according to Kang.

At 8:20 p.m. on Friday, fire authorities received a report of a lithium-ion battery fire at the NIRS, which oversees around 1,600 government services in total. The fire was later declared to have originated from an uninterruptible power supply battery that had been disconnected for relocation to the basement. UPS batteries are designed to maintain a stable power supply to IT systems in the event of an outage.