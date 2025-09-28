Korean Air was awarded best cabin service at the 2026 Airline Passenger Experience Association Best Awards and maintained its Five-Star Global Airline rating for the ninth straight year, the airline announced Sunday.

The recognition underscores its ongoing commitment to a world-class passenger experience, and adds to a string of recent accolades for the South Korean flag carrier, including being named airline of the year 2025 by AirlineRatings.com and receiving best entertainment in East Asia at the 2025 APEX Best Awards.

“These recognitions reflect our steadfast commitment to warm, authentic hospitality and continuous innovation,” the airline said in a statement.

Korean Air’s inflight service has also earned global acclaim, including gold medals for its business-class wine selection in Business Traveller’s Cellars in the Sky awards, a fifth straight Skytrax Five-Star Airline rating, and top-tier rankings in Skytrax’s World’s Best Airlines list.

As it moves forward with its merger with Asiana Airlines, Korean Air said it remains committed to building a stronger, more competitive global network aimed at delivering greater value and enhanced service to travelers worldwide.

Planned upgrades to the passenger experience feature new cabin products and refreshed premium lounges at major international hubs, including Los Angeles Airport, John F. Kennedy Airport and Incheon Airport.

The APEX awards, among the airline industry's most respected, are based on verified passenger feedback from more than 1 million flights across 600 airlines, collected in partnership with the TripIt mobile app.