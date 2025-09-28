DOHA, Qatar, Sept. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamad International Airport (DOH) has signed a Sister Airport agreement with Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport (SZX), reinforcing Qatar–China ties and expanding passenger and cargo connectivity between the Middle East and China. Doha and Shenzhen, both innovation-driven cities with strong trade and technology ecosystems, share a vision of leveraging aviation to support economic growth, technological exchange, and cultural engagement.

The agreement, signed between MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and Shenzhen Capital Group, establishes a framework for collaboration in market insights, coordinated route planning, and technology adoption to strengthen connectivity for passengers and trade flows between China, the Middle East, and beyond.

The MoU was signed at Routes World 2025 in Hong Kong by Mr. Chen Fanhua, Deputy General Manager of Shenzhen Airport Group and Board Chairman of Shenzhen Airport Co., Ltd., and Mr. Hamad Al Khater, Chief Operating Officer of Hamad International Airport, in the presence of delegations from the Transportation Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, Shenzhen Airlines, Qatar Airways, and airport executives.

Hamad Al Khater, Chief Operating Officer of Hamad International Airport said: "By linking Doha and Shenzhen, with shared values in technology and service excellence, we are creating smarter, more sustainable journeys for future travellers while advancing stronger economic and cultural ties between our nations."

Chen Fanhua, Deputy General Manager of Shenzhen Airport Group, said: "Hamad International Airport is a leading hub in the Middle East, this represents a meaningful step in Shenzhen Airport's journey toward internationalization. As one of the gateways of the Greater Bay Area, Shenzhen Airport is committed to expanding its global network and enhancing hub functions. Through this partnership, we will work hand in hand with Hamad International Airport to provide passengers more seamless travel experiences, open new opportunities for trade and tourism, and deliver sustainable value to passengers, airline partners, and economies of both regions."

Hamad International Airport connects to nine Chinese cities - Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Hangzhou, Xiamen, and Chengdu - as well as Hong Kong. These cities link to over 120 global destinations through Doha. From January to August, Qatar's airport served 1.1 million passengers from these Chinese cities, with more than 2% from Shenzhen.

At Routes World, Hamad International Airport engaged airline partners to strengthen Qatar's global network and drive demand to Doha, showcasing hub performance and passenger growth.

Recent milestones underscore momentum. In October 2024, Shenzhen Airlines launched thrice-weekly Doha–Shenzhen flights, its first Middle East route and Doha's ninth Chinese destination.

Qatar Airways also announced the expansion of its codeshare with China Southern Airlines. Starting 16 October 2025, Qatar Airways will share code on China Southern's three weekly direct flights between Beijing Daxing and Doha, while China Southern will extend its "CZ" code on Qatar Airways flights to 15 destinations in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.