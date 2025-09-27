Ukrainian drones on Saturday struck an oil pumping station in the Russian Volga riverside region of Chuvashia, causing the station to halt work, regional governor Oleg Nikolaev said in a statement posted on Telegram.

Nikolaev said that the attack took place near the village of Konar, around 1200 kilometers from Ukrainian territory. He said there had been no casualties and only "minor damage" inflicted.

Ukraine has stepped up drone attacks on Russian energy infrastructure in recent weeks targeting refineries and export terminals to reduce Moscow's export revenues, stir domestic discontent and push the Kremlin to peace talks.

The attacks have reduced Russian oil refining by almost a fifth on certain days and cut exports from key ports, pushing Moscow close to reducing its oil production. (Reuters)