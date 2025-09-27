The awards ceremony for winners of a cosplay contest hosted by the National Museum of Korea took place on Saturday, rewarding 10 finalists that the museum selected on Sept. 16 for their elaborate costumes and props that recreated the museum’s artifacts.

According to the National Museum of Korea, 83 teams participated in the museum’s annual cosplay competition. Participants submitted photos of their recreations to the museum and were selected by the museum officials.

Among the standout entries was a team with a name that roughly translated to “If It Hangs on the Ear, It’s an Earring,” which was a recreation of a pair of golden earrings from the Silla Dynasty (57 B.C. – A.D. 935), known as the “Gyeongju Hwango-dong Golden Earrings.”

Under the name “Human Hojakdo,” a three-member team submitted a photo of themselves dressed as the tiger and magpies from the traditional folk painting “Hojakdo,” a style of folk painting incorporating a tiger and a magpie from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).

On Saturday, the museum’s event also saw visitors of the awards ceremony showing up dressed in costumes that resembled Korea’s ancient artifacts. Those who dressed up were also eligible for a “Best Dresser” award, where 20 of the selected participants received cultural merchandise from the National Museum of Korea.

The ceremony also showcased a dance performance by male dancers dressed as the Saja Boys, a fictional boy band featured on Netflix’s hit animation film “KPop Demon Hunters.”