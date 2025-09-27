A fire broke out at the national data infrastructure center in the central city of Daejeon on Friday, leaving one injured and halting dozens of online government services, the interior ministry said.

Fire authorities received a report of a lithium battery fire at the National Information Resources Service in Daejeon at about 8:20 p.m., and have deployed 73 firefighters and 70 fire vehicles.

Fire officials managed to extinguish the blaze at around 6:30 a.m.

Due to the fire, 70 online government services, including the mobile identification system and the online government platform for complaints and petitions, have been suspended, the ministry said.

The government's email system was also malfunctioning, while numerous government websites were not accessible.

The ministry is looking into the exact scope of the fire's impact on online government services.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok called on the government to mobilize all possible resources to put out the fire, while instructing the interior ministry to make efforts to quickly restore online services.

Later, Kim also directed all central government organizations to check internal and external national information systems to ensure that there are no issues, while calling for "utmost" efforts to prevent any damage from the fire to citizens.

In addition, he instructed the Ministry of the Interior and Safety to swiftly assess the damage caused by the malfunctioning of online government services, and ensure that key services can be provided quickly. (Yonhap)