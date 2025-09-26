The landmark 30th Busan International Film Festival came to a close Friday, drawing significant crowds over its 10-day run and cementing its status as Asia's most influential film showcase.

The festival attracted more than 175,000 admissions across 328 official screenings, an increase of approximately 20,000 from the previous year, according to BIFF's organizers during a press conference held at the Busan Cinema Center.

This milestone edition was particularly significant for introducing a new competition section that showcased 14 outstanding Asian films.

During the closing ceremony on Friday night, the festival's highest honor, the Best Film award, was presented to Zhang Lu's "Gloaming in Luomu," which held its world premiere at BIFF.

The decision from the jury, led by director Na Hong-jin, was unanimous.

The film follows a dancer named Xiabai, who travels to the small town of Luomu upon receiving a cryptic postcard from her long-lost lover. Her search, however, reveals fragments of memory and loss rather than his return.

"It deeply engages with audiences on every level, advancing the possibilities of cinema while remaining firmly grounded in human experience, particularly in our longing to find meaning and connection in this world," BIFF said of the decision.

The jury added that while the film offers "a deep and specific sense of time and place," it "reminds us once again of cinema's power to move across boundaries and resonate with all."

Shu Qi won Best Director for her debut feature, "Girl," a story about a young girl in 1980s Taiwan who finds hope through friendship while struggling with family trauma.

The Best Actor award was shared by four actors: Lee Ji-won of "En Route To," and Takumi Kitamura, Yuta Hayashi and Go Ayano of "BAKA's Identity." The Artistic Contribution Award was given to Qiang Liu's "Resurrection."

At the press conference earlier in the day, BIFF Director Jung Han-seok called the inaugural competition section a "quite successful" first step.

He pointed to tangible industry benefits as proof, noting the two films -- Daisuke Shigaya's "Leave the Cat Alone" and Vimukthi Jayasundara's "Spying Stars" -- secured international sales agents after their inclusion in the competition section was announced.

"In aiming to build a more competitive platform for Asian cinema, we've also affirmed the festival's value to the industry," Jung said, adding that the organizers are now "reviewing the festival's results so that we can make a fresh start next year, building on this year's performance."

Globally acclaimed directors, actors and industry figures have attended the festival, helping elevate the annual event's profile. Distinguished guests this year included directors Jafar Panahi, recipient of the Asian Filmmaker of the Year Award; Guillermo Del Toro; and Sean Baker. Actors in attendance included Juliette Binoche, Tony Leung, Milla Jovovich, Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Shu Qi.

To diversify its programming, BIFF introduced Carte Blanche, a session where cultural figures, including "Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho and "KPop Demon Hunters" co-director Maggie Kang, share their favorite movies. In addition, Forum BIFF returned after a three-year hiatus, offering discussion sessions about the present and future of Asian cinema. (Yonhap)