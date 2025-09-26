The Hanwha Eagles scored all of their runs in a seventh-inning rally to defeat the LG Twins 4-1 at home Friday, staying alive in their chase for first place in the Korea Baseball Organization with the regular season winding down.

By taking the first game of this crucial three-game set at Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark in Daejeon, 140 kilometers south of Seoul, the Eagles improved to 81-55-3 (wins-losses-ties) and moved within 2 1/2 games of the league-leading Twins, who fell to 84-53-3.

The Eagles have five games remaining and the Twins have four.

The Twins' magic number to clinch the best record remains three -- meaning, when a combination of their own wins and the Eagles' losses reaches three, the Twins will be assured of the top spot in the regular season and a bye to the Korean Series.

Since the two teams are playing each other this weekend, the Twins will win the pennant if they win the next two games in Daejeon.

Twins slugger Austin Dean broke a string of zeroes with a solo home run off starter Ryu Hyun-jin in the top of the sixth inning. It was Dean's 30th home run of the season, making him the first player in Twins history to launch 30 homers in back-to-back seasons.

The Eagles, who had gone scoreless in their past 15 innings before Friday's game, put up a four-spot in the bottom seventh to seize control of the game.

The Eagles tied the score thanks to a defensive lapse by the Twins.

With runners at second and third, Ha Ju-suk bunted right back to pitcher Kim Young-woo. Roh Si-hwan, the lead runner, got caught in a rundown between third and home, and looked to be a certain out.

While holding the ball in his right hand, catcher Park Dong-won tagged Roh with the mitt in his left hand, as the runner tried to dance his way home. The initial out call on Roh was overturned following a video replay.

With runners again at second and third, Lee Do-yun put the Eagles up for good with a pinch-hit, two-run single. Two batters later, Sim Woo-jun's bunt single cashed in another run for the home team.

Closer Kim Seo-hyeon pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 33rd save of the season. (Yonhap)